IAEA records no radiation effects on Iran's neighboring countries

The International Atomic Energy Agency has not recorded any radiation effects on Iran's neighboring countries from the Israeli and U.S. strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighbouring countries. Crucially in terms of nuclear safety, Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted," Grossi said.

At the same time, at Natanz, two direct impacts above underground enrichment and storage halls may have caused localized contamination and chemical hazards.