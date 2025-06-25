Trump announces conversation with Putin

25 Jun. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Donald Trump said that he would hold a conversation with Vladimir Putin. However, the US President did not specify the timing of the possible conversation.

US President Donald Trump announced an upcoming telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a press conference in The Hague.

"I will talk to Putin,”

- Donald Trump said.

However, the head of state did not disclose the timing of the possible telephone conversation with the Russian leader.

In 2025, Putin and Trump already held 5 telephone conversations. The last one took place on June 14. During it, the heads of state discussed the Iran-Israel conflict.