Emin Amrullayev: Russian-language education sector in Azerbaijan not to be closed

The Azerbaijani authorities are not considering the closure of the Russian-language education sector within the country, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during the "Certification 2025: Professional Teacher - Quality Education" conference held at ADA University.
He further clarified that educational institutions must ensure a high level of proficiency in the Azerbaijani language, alongside foreign languages.
In addition, Amrullayev noted that certain shortcomings have been identified in the training of Russian-language teachers. For instance, during recruitment exams for teaching positions in the Russian sector, the top scores typically range between 50 and 60 points.
"In the Azerbaijani sector, this figure is over 80 points. Consequently, we are forced to consider candidates with lower scores as well," Emin Amrullayev said.