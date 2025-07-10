Emin Amrullayev: Russian-language education sector in Azerbaijan not to be closed

10 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities are not considering the closure of the Russian-language education sector within the country, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during the "Certification 2025: Professional Teacher - Quality Education" conference held at ADA University.

He further clarified that educational institutions must ensure a high level of proficiency in the Azerbaijani language, alongside foreign languages.

In addition, Amrullayev noted that certain shortcomings have been identified in the training of Russian-language teachers. For instance, during recruitment exams for teaching positions in the Russian sector, the top scores typically range between 50 and 60 points.