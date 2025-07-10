РУС ENG

Residents injured in Tehran residential building explosion

An explosion occurred in one of the residential buildings in Tehran on July 10, according to Shervin Tabrizi, a representative of the Iranian capital's Ambulance Organization.

The emergency took place in a house located in the northern part of the city.

"The explosion resulted from a gas leak. Five ambulances were sent to the scene",

Shervin Tabrizi said.

7 people were injured as a result of the explosion. All the victims were taken to the nearest medical facilities.

Other details of the incident are currently unknown.

