Iran ready for dialogue with US

12 Jul. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Guarantees of non-aggression against Iran are a condition for resuming negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program in the Tehran-Washington format, the head of the IRI Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting with the diplomats.

He emphasized that Iran is determined to resolve all disagreements exclusively through diplomatic means, as before the Iran-Israel war, but the war has changed Tehran's approach to organizing negotiations: the republic needs to be confident in its own security.