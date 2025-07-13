13 Jul. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has responded to another criticism of the country's policy from the EU and the UK, with the ruling Georgian Dream party asserting that European countries should "return to the path of democracy themselves".

EU members and the UK have previously expressed concern over the situation in Georgia ahead of this autumn's municipal elections. Europe accuses Georgia of transforming into an "authoritarian system, which contradicts European norms and values", citing the arrests of opposition members and lawsuits against opposition media.

"We strongly condemn the politically motivated arrests and detentions of opposition party leaders, which are clearly aimed at suppressing the political opposition in Georgia several months before the local elections",

the statement reads.

According to Tbilisi, the law on the basis of which the opposition politicians were arrested fully complies with European standards. Authorities argue that critics ignore last year's attempted government overthrow, during which protesters used violence, which was supported from outside.

The laws adopted in Georgia and called "repressive" by Europe are aimed at protecting national sovereignty. These documents are fully consistent with legal principles and standards.

According to Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Europe is biased towards the Georgian leadership, while itself moving away from democratic values.

"It is important for the European Union to wake up and return to the path of European values in time",

Papuashvili said.

The Georgian Dream statement reaffirms Tbilisi's readiness to cooperate "with any state that is ready for honest cooperation with Georgia", adding that the EU needs Georgia no less than Georgia needs the EU.