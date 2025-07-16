Yerevan and Washington deny transfer of Zangezur corridor under U.S. control

16 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Armenia are not discussing the issue of transferring control over any part of Zangezur corridor, spokesperson for the Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Armenpress reported.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said the U.S. has proposed leasing the Zangezur Corridor connecting Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan through Armenian territory exclave for 100 years.

"Armenia has not discussed and is not discussing the delegation of control over any part of its sovereign territory to a third party. No part of Armenia’s territory can exist outside the framework of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction," Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

She noted that under Armenian legislation, land leasing is only permissible for lands intended for agricultural use.

"Therefore, the option mentioned by the U.S. ambassador is not feasible," Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

Sources in Washington also confirm there are no agreements on leasing the Zangezur corridor.

Any reports that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to transfer control over the corridor do not correspond to reality.