Iran's imports from Türkiye increased by 10%

18 Jul. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

From the end of March to the end of June, Iran imported goods and raw materials from Türkiye worth almost $2 billion, which gave a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

It is noted that the total volume of Turkish supplies amounted to 1.6 million tons, which is 8% less than a year earlier, when Iran purchased goods in a total volume of about 1.75 million tons.

Key Turkish exports to Iran include equipment, food products, textiles and various manufactured goods.

During this three-month period, Iran's total non-oil imports reached about $13 billion, amounting to about 9 million tons.