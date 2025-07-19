Erdoğan to open industrial facilities in Northern Cyprus

19 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) tomorrow, July 20, to take part in events dedicated to Peace and Freedom Day and the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, Burhanettin Duran, the Presidency’s Head of Communications said.

During his visit, the Turkish President is expected to meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

Another important reason for the visit is participation in the ceremonies to launch construction projects in the region and the opening of facilities that were built with the active support of the Turkish side.