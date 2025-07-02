Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in Uzbekistan

An earthquake occurred in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, according to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.3, with the epicenter located 38 kilometers from Jalal-Abad city. No casualties or damage were reported.

The seismic activity was also felt in Uzbekistan, where a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in several districts of the Andijan region.

According to the Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, the magnitude of the tremors in the affected districts was 2-3 points. No injuries or damage were reported.