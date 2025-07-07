Vestnik Kavkaza

European Commission President to meet U.S. leader on July 27

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on July 27, in an effort to avoid a 30% tariff on EU exports entering into force next month.

"We have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong," von der Leyen said.

Trump, before departing for a visit to Scotland, said there is a "50-50 chance" of a trade deal between the U.S. and EU.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a 30% tariff on all imports from the EU starting Augugust 1, giving the 27-member bloc time to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

