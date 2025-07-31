USA develops plan to end war in Gaza

President Trump's administration has developed a plan to end the conflict in Gaza and return the hostages held by Hamas militants, the US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff announced.

During Saturday's Tel Aviv meetings with hostage relatives, Witkoff emphasized: "the plan is not to expand the war, but to end it".

Witkoff asserted that Hamas would have no reason to refuse negotiations.

"We will get your children home and hold Hamas responsible for any bad acts on their part. We will do what's right for Gaza's people",

Steven Witkoff said.

According to Witkoff, the release of the hostages is a "sacred mission" for Donald Trump.

Let us remind you that Hamas is holding 50 hostages in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest information from the Israeli side, 20 of them are still alive.