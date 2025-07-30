Trump to decide on sanctions after Witkoff's trip to Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff may travel to Russia on August 6-7.

According to the U.S. president, Witkoff "is focused right now on the border," they were talking about humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

"He may be going, I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, may be going to Russia. They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader also confirmed that he might impose sanctions on Russia on August 9 unless an agreement was reached on resolving the Ukraine crisis.