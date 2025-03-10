Kazakhstan sets August 8 for NPP groundbreaking ceremony

The ceremonial start of construction of the first Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan will be held on August 8, the country's Atomic Energy Agency reported.

The plant will be built near Ulken village in Zhambyl district, Almaty region, with Russian state corporation Rosatom serving as general contractor.

"The ceremony will feature official addresses followed by initial soil drilling operations and a symbolic capsule transfer to Russian partners for geological analysis",

Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency stated.

Let us remind you that the referendum on the construction of a NPP in Kazakhstan was held in 2024. The majority of the country's residents voted in favor of the construction of a NPP.