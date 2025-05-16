Israel welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Baku and Yerevan on the occasion of the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peace by the leaders of the USA, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington.

Netanyahu wished the people of Azerbaijan and Armenia mutual prosperity in the new peaceful era following the signing of the main document on peace and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the republics.

"I congratulate President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan, and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of this historic agreement",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Isaac Herzog also called the Joint Declaration of Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan a historic document.

"I congratulate Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on this step towards peace, security and prosperity",

Isaac Herzog said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry joined the congratulations of the Prime Minister and the President, characterizing the peace treaty's initialing as a significant success in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, which brings peace and stability closer to the South Caucasus.