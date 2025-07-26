Iran and U.S. exchanging messages via mediators

Tehran continues communicating with Washington via third countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Talks with the U.S. on various matters continue via mediators: we convey our messages either through the section of U.S. interests [at the Swiss embassy in Iran] or via third countries, which hand over reply messages," Esmail Baghaei said.

According to him, Iran "has not yet made a final decision" on the potential resumption of talks with the U.S. on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.

the spokesman didn’t confirm reports that another round of indirect talks with the U.S. will be held in Norway.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in 2025 ended to no avail after Israel launched a military operation against Iran and the U.S. attacked Iranian nuclear sites.