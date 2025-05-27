Armenian PM briefs French President on U.S. meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 11, the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office said.

"The Prime Minister presented to the President of France the results of the negotiations held on August 8, 2025 in the US capital Washington, in particular the initialing of the “Agreement on Peace and Inter-state Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the joint application to the OSCE on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity, as well as the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity' project," the statement reads.

The Armenian PM noted that the established peace opens up new investment opportunities in the republic and the whole region.

On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Washington in attendance of U.S. President Donald Trump.