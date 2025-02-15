Iran unveils first domestically built gas turbine

Iran unveiled its first domestically produced advanced class-F gas turbine, a milestone the government said will boost the country’s power generation capabilities.

The turbine, named MGT-75, was designed and manufactured by MAPNA Group’s turbine engineering and manufacturing arm (TUGA).

The unit is equipped with modern technologies including a 3D axial compressor, single-crystal and directionally solidified blades, advanced cooling systems and thermal barrier coatings, giving it efficiency levels comparable to international peers.

The class-F turbine has a capacity of 222 megawatts and features a Can-annular combustion system that reduces environmental emissions and allows operation with a mix of natural gas and hydrogen.