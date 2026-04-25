Hormuz Strait-blockade to hit food production - Russian Security Council

A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would affect food production costs and output, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said.

According to him, with regard to the Middle East crisis and the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes, according to the International Energy Agency, if it were closed, about 10% of oil supplies would cease to reach the market. This would lead to a shortage, the Deputy Secretary said.