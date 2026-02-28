US and Israel attack Natanz nuclear facility

Iran's sprawling nuclear facility at Natanz was struck during U.S. and Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Reza Najafi said at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors on Monday.

"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie," Reza Najafi said.

Asked by Reuters which facilities were hit, he replied: "Natanz."

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has no indication Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran have hit any nuclear facilities, its chief Rafael Grossi told the agency's Board of Governors, moments before Iran's envoy said one was targeted a day earlier.