Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran in the midst of full-scale war - Araghchi

Аббас Аракчи
© Photo: IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said said that Iran is in a state of “full-scale war” and will retaliate against the United States and Israel for the killing of the Supreme Leader.

"Iran is in the midst of a full-scale war," Araghchi said.

He spoke by phone with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Moday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

"Iran is ready to continue self-defense as long as necessary, as well as to avenge the blood of its martyred leader," Araghchi said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck.  As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

 

