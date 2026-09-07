Israel to сlose British consulate in response to UK sanctions

Tel Aviv has announced the imminent closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem. Israel has taken the step in response to sanctions imposed by the UK.

Tel Aviv will respond to London’s sanctions targeting Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The Israeli authorities plan to close the British consulate in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

“The UK decision is morally perverse and constitutes a blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and its electoral process,”

-Gideon Sa’ar said.

Earlier, London announced restrictions on imports of goods produced in illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described the Jewish state’s activities in the region as “ethnic cleansing.”