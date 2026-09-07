Bodies of 12 climbers killed in avalanche evacuated in Kabardino-Balkaria

Last Sunday, the avalanche struck a group of 33 climbers. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed, 10 managed to escape on their own, and six others were hospitalized.

Rescuers have evacuated the bodies of 12 climbers who were killed in an avalanche in the mountains of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region, the regional branch of Russian EMERCOM reported.

“Using a helicopter, rescuers evacuated the bodies of 12 victims to the Bezengi alpine camp, where they were handed over to an investigative team from law enforcement agencies,”

- the ministry’s press service informed.

The whereabouts of five other climbers remain unknown. Their search has been suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Another avalanche struck the area earlier on Tuesday.