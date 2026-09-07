Putin ready to meet with Trump and Xi Jinping, Russian Foreign Ministry informs

Sergey Lavrov is confident of Vladimir Putin's desire to meet with the leaders of the United States and China. He noted that the Russian president will certainly take advantage of such an opportunity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to meet with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

"I have no doubt that if such an opportunity is offered, our Chinese hosts (of the APEC summit - editor's note) will organize the program. If it allows and such an offer is made, I don't rule out, and I am even more than confident, that our president will not refuse such an opportunity,”

– the Russian minister said.

He emphasized that discussions on the possibility of a trilateral meeting both reflect the wishes of the US, China, and Russia, and constitute "political experience”.