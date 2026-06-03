Iranian Navy targets US destroyer in Gulf of Oman

Iran’s Navy said that it targeted a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday that it described as the “command-and-control center” behind American attacks against Iranian commercial vessels.

The Navy’s public relations office said the move came after what it described as U.S. “aggressive actions,” violations of regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks against Iranian commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said Iranian naval forces identified and targeted a U.S. destroyer that was allegedly attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the command-and-control center of these hostile actions, stationed aboard a US destroyer,” the statement said.

The Navy said its naval forces were continuing to monitor US-Israeli activities in the region and warned of further retaliation.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the claim that the navy targeted a U.S. Navy destroyer.