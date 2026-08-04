Hormuz deal involves ships entering Persian Gulf through Iran - report

An agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, which was proposed to Iran, involves the entry of all merchant ships into the Persian Gulf through the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the deal offered to Tehran, ships would pass into the Persian Gulf through a corridor off the coast of Iran, and leave it on a route running through the territorial waters of Oman, while no toll would be charged for exiting the Persian Gulf.

According to the newspaper, Iran requested the right to charge a toll for the passage of ships, guarantees of non-resumption of attacks, lifting the U.S. naval blockade and easing sanctions against Iranian oil. The United States and Middle Eastern countries, the newspaper writes, rejected the demand for a toll and want guarantees of the absence of threats from Tehran.

According to the WSJ, some IRGC representatives told the negotiators that Tehran would not accept a deal without Iran's right to control the strait, and that Tehran was ready to fight for months if necessary.

If the mediators reach an agreement, the next step will be to restore the memorandum of understanding. Pakistan has offered to host a new round of Iran-U.S. talks.