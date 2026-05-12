Iran's BRICS membership shows commitment to more just world order - Iranian Foreign Ministry

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Tehran has demonstrated its commitment to creating a more just world order by joining the BRICS group.

"The presence of Iran in such blocs reflects a strategic choice to strengthen multilateralism, expand cooperation and participate in shaping a more just order in international relations",

Gharibabadi said.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Russia, Brazil, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Iran, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia became members in 2024, while Indonesia joined in early January of last year. Several countries hold partner status with the group, including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Vietnam.