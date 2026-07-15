Kazakh president Tokayev arrives in China

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on a working visit in Shanghai on July 15, where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidential press service said.

"The president has arrived in Shanghai on a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping are planned for tomorrow," the statement reads.

The program of the visit also envisages a roundtable meeting with the heads of leading Chinese companies.

On July 17, Tokayev will attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), dedicated to 'Intelligent Partners, Co-Creating the Future'.