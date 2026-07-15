Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan and China sign transport agreements totaling 400 mln dollars

Kazakhstan and China sign transport agreements totaling 400 mln dollars
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan Railways has signed a package of agreements with Chinese partners totaling $400 million, the company's press service reported.

The agreements signed in Shanghai are aimed at collaborating in IT infrastructure, port and terminal logistics, shipbuilding and digitalization of transport processes, as well as developing international transport corridors.

"The signed documents are overall estimated at approximately $400 million, with some contracts denominated in yuan and tenge," the press release reads.

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