Poland tightens entry rules for Georgian citizens

Poland has changed entry rules for Georgian citizens planning to work in the country, effective August 15, under a decree signed by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

The new rules also apply to citizens of Colombia and Venezuela, though all three nationalities may still enter Poland visa‑free for tourism and other short‑term visits.

In the first half of 2026, 52 Georgian citizens were deported from Poland, while 1,431 Georgian citizens were expelled from EU countries during the same period.

According to Polish authorities, the tightening was due to the visa‑free regime being used for employment without meeting legal requirements.