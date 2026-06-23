Qatar estimates timeframe for LNG export recovery

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Gulf state would resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within a few weeks”, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Establishing a hotline between the U.S. and Iran is essential to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he told the FT in an interview.
“Within a few weeks, production will come back to normal, except the damaged facility. Our teams have been mobilised already for a few weeks. QatarEnergy is preparing for operations to come back to normal as soon as the situation in the strait normalises," al-Thani said.
QatarEnergy suspended LNG production after the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28 following a drone attack on its huge Ras Laffan plant.