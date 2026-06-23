Qatar estimates timeframe for LNG export recovery

Qatar's ‌Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said ​the Gulf state ​would resume normal liquefied ⁠natural gas production “within a ​few weeks”, the ​Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Establishing a hotline between the U.S. ​and Iran is ​essential to reopen the Strait ‌of ⁠Hormuz, he told the FT in an interview.

“Within a few weeks, production will come back to normal, except the damaged facility. Our teams have been mobilised already for a few weeks. QatarEnergy is preparing for operations to come back to normal as soon as the situation in the strait normalises," al-Thani said.

QatarEnergy suspended LNG production ​after ​the ⁠U.S. and Israel launched their war ​on Iran on ​February ⁠28 following a drone attack on its ⁠huge ​Ras Laffan ​plant.