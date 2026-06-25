Republic of Azerbaijan celebrating Armed Forces Day

Today is celebrated as the Day of the Armed Forces in Azerbaijan.

On June 26, 1918, the first regular military unit - the Detached Corps of Azerbaijan was established by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted a decision on the establishment of the national army on October 9, 1991.

Based on the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, an important step was taken in restoring the inheritance traditions in the establishment of the National Army, and June 26 was declared as the Armed Forces Day.

Marches accompanied by military bands on various streets and avenues of Baku, to mark the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, have been held today. A military march has also been held in Khankendi city.