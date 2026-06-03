Vestnik Kavkaza

Sberbank and Sea Breeze sign agreement to implement technological solutions in Azerbaijan

Sberbank and Sea Breeze sign agreement to implement technological solutions in Azerbaijan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An agreement between Sberbank and Sea Breeze on deploying technological solutions in Azerbaijan was signed at the SPIEF 2026 session "Russia-Azerbaijan", Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort, said.

"Today, Sberbank and I signed an agreement to integrate their high technologies not only into the Sea Breeze project, but also beyond Sea Breeze in Azerbaijan",

Agalarov said.

He added that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation is advancing in multiple areas, including economics, transportation, and technology.

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