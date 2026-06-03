Sberbank and Sea Breeze sign agreement to implement technological solutions in Azerbaijan

An agreement between Sberbank and Sea Breeze on deploying technological solutions in Azerbaijan was signed at the SPIEF 2026 session "Russia-Azerbaijan", Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort, said.

"Today, Sberbank and I signed an agreement to integrate their high technologies not only into the Sea Breeze project, but also beyond Sea Breeze in Azerbaijan",

Agalarov said.

He added that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation is advancing in multiple areas, including economics, transportation, and technology.