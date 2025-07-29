Steve Witkoff to visit Russia

Special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff will go to Russia after his trip to Israel, US leader Donald Trump informed.

"Yeah, going to Israel and then he's going to Russia, believe it or not",

Donald Trump said.

Yesterday, Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel to discuss Gaza settlement prospects with Israeli officials and inspect humanitarian aid distribution points in the enclave.

Let us recall that Witkoff's last visit to Russia was in April, when the US diplomat met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parties then discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The announcement comes after Trump's July 29 ultimatum threatening trade tariffs against Russia unless a Ukraine agreement is reached within ten days, though he questioned such measures' effectiveness.