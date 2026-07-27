Azerbaijan to host first FIFA U-15 World Cup

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Monday on measures to host the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in 2026.

Under the decree, the organizing committee established on December 15, 2025, for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup will coordinate the necessary preparations and measures to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve all operational matters arising from the implementation of the presidential decree, Azertac reported.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on June 25 to stage the first edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan from October 22 to 31.

The event, which is the first of its kind in international football, is expected to strengthen Azerbaijan's standing in world sports, promote football nationwide, and enhance the country's capacity to host major international sporting events.