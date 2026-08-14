Putin ready to receive Witkoff and Kushner again - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive U.S. leader Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner again, though it remains unclear what proposals they will bring to the Kremlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they are entrusted with this, they have influence over Trump and he is confident in them. We do not refuse to talk to them. If they come, they know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them again. The question is what they will come with," Lavrov said.