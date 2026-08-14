Russian deputy PM orders additional fuel measures

A tight fuel supply situation persists in several Russian regions, with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak having ordered additional measures to ensure supply and monitor prices, the cabinet of ministers reported.

Novak has held a meeting on the domestic fuel market situation attended by representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, as well as regional heads and industry companies.

A representative from the Energy Ministry reported that the situation regarding fuel supplies to gas stations remains strained in a number of the country’s regions.