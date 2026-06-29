Azerbaijani goods praised in China

Participants in the 9th China-Eurasia International Expo, held in the Chinese metropolis of Ürümqi, praised products made in Azerbaijan and learned about its investment opportunities.

Azerbaijan showcased products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand at its national stand at the 9th China-Eurasia Expo, held on June 25-29 in Ürümqi, the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

In addition to food products and other goods from Azerbaijani manufacturers, guests and participants of the exhibition were presented with the country's economic and investment potential, as well as its transport and transit capabilities. The stand was organized by the office of the Azerbaijani Trade Representative in China and the Azerbaijan Trade House, based in Beijing.