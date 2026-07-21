Baku to host largest U17 World Wrestling Tournament

More than 1,100 of the world's best wrestlers under 17 will compete in Baku at the end of July, as the Azerbaijani capital hosts the U17 World Wrestling Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Secretary General Parvin Piriyev said.

The Armenian national team is set to take part, while Azerbaijan will be represented by 29 athletes in both freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The strong interest in the event reflects Azerbaijan's consistently evolving sports policy, aimed at supporting young wrestlers and building a generation of talent for future national teams, Piriyev noted.

The tournament will run from July 27 to August 2. Greco-Roman bouts will open the tournament, followed by women's events, with freestyle finals taking place on the final days.