Vestnik Kavkaza

China ready to develop military cooperation with Azerbaijan, Chinese Ambassador to Baku says

China ready to develop military cooperation with Azerbaijan, Chinese Ambassador to Baku says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chinese military is interested in exchanging experience with its Azerbaijani counterparts, the Chinese Ambassador to Baku noted. Beijing is also ready to develop dialogue in other areas.

The Chinese Armed Forces are ready to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan, Beijing's diplomatic representative to the Azerbaijan Republic, Lu Mei, said.

"China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners. Under the strategic leadership of our heads of state, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations maintain a stable, positive dynamic, and cooperation in various fields is constantly developing, bringing tangible results to the peoples of our countries,”

– Lu Mei said.

According to Lu Mei, defense cooperation is an important area of ​​​​relations between Baku and Beijing.

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