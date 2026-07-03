Coffee festival to be held in Abkhazia

An unusual event is set to take place in Abkhazia: the republic will host a coffee festival, Diana Vozba, winner of the "Hospitable Abkhazia" competition, announced.

According to Vozba, the festival aims to foster the development of a coffee culture in the region.

She said the event would bring together coffee industry professionals and the ancient drink's enthusiasts, Sputnik Abkhazia reported.

"We believe that holding the festival will enrich Abkhazia's event calendar, and we will be able to share our love of coffee with guests from around the world",

Vozba said.