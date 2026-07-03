Dmitry Medvedev meets with Masoud Pezeshkian

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the funeral ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The ceremony is taking place at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, the city's largest religious and public complex. After the Russian delegation, led by Medvedev, paid tribute to Khamenei, the deputy chairman approached Iranian officials gathered in the mourning hall.

Medvedev and Pezeshkian exchanged handshakes and spoke briefly. Medvedev also greeted and held short conversations with Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and other officials.

The Russian delegation also included Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko, and others.

The funeral processions for Ali Khamenei, who was tragically killed in American and Israeli airstrikes, commenced in Tehran on July 3. Dignitaries and officials from over 100 countries have gathered to pay their respects. From July 4 to 5, Khamenei’s body will lie in state at Tehran’s Mosallah - the city’s largest religious and public complex - allowing mourners to offer their condolences.

On July 6, a solemn procession will wind through the main streets of Tehran, culminating in the transportation of his body to Qom, Iran’s foremost religious center, where funeral rites will be observed on July 7. The following day, July 8, his remains will be taken to neighboring Iraq, where separate ceremonies will honor him in Karbala and Najaf, revered sites for Shia Muslims. Finally, on July 9, Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad.