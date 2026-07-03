Installation of 2nd reactor pressure vessel at El Dabaa NPP to begin soon

The installation of the 2nd reactor pressure vessel at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, which is being built by Rosatom in Egypt, will begin in the coming days.

Installation of the 2nd reactor pressure vessel at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt will begin in the nearest time. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced the start of the work.

The head of state made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Defense building in the new administrative capital.

"In a few days, we will witness the installation of the 2nd reactor pressure vessel at the El Dabaa plant,”

– Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said.

The Egyptian leader expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the productive cooperation between Moscow and Cairo.