Iran and US to discuss nuclear issues after peace deal signed - Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that discussions on a memorandum of understanding regarding the peace deal and nuclear program issues are expected to take place within 60 days, Tasnim reported.

"Over the next 60 days, we will discuss certain details of the memorandum of understanding and other issues. One of them is definitely related to the nuclear program. At this stage, however, we are not discussing the details of the nuclear program; rather, the 14-point memorandum of understanding focuses on ending the war," Baghaei said.