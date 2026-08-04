Netanyahu rejects Trumps Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has not agreed to the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan, which was accepted by Hamas last week.

“President Trump thinks - or his team thinks - that they can get Hamas to disarm and demilitarize Gaza. We are looking into it. They sent us a draft. We did not agree to it. It was not our draft. We sent back our comments,” Netanyahu said in the video statement.

This would appear to go against the disarmament plan, which requires Israel to pull back to the original Yellow Line in Gaza. Israel withdrew to that line as part of the October 2025 ceasefire-hostage release deal with Hamas, but has since expanded its control of the Strip from 53 percent to over 60%.

The “draft” Netanyahu described was not supposed to be open for debate with Israel, as it was the result of separate negotiations between Hamas, the Trump-controlled Board of Peace and mediating countries Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the U.S.