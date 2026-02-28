Qatar says Iranian missiles hit energy facilities

Spokesperson of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Majed al-⁠Ansari said Qatar has intercepted Iranian attacks that targeted ⁠civilian infrastructure, ⁠including the international airport, CNN reported.

Doha is not in contact with Iran’s government as it focuses on defending the country and protecting key infrastructure, the diplomat noted.

“As of this moment, we are not engaging with government. We are busy, as you might imagine, defending our country,” al-Ansari said.

He added that Qatar has faced “more than 100 missiles and scores of drones,” and said the strikes were “targeting also civilian and commercial infrastructure.”

Asked about the risk to Gulf energy facilities after Saudi Arabia intercepted drones near an oil refinery, al-Ansari said Qatar was “gravely concerned” by attacks on non-military targets across the region.

He said Qatar’s military has taken precautions to defend onshore and offshore economic facilities while Gulf leaders coordinate closely with each other and the United States. Qatar is one of the world’s biggest gas exporters.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence, in turn, announced that two missile attacks struck energy-related sites in the country.