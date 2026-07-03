Iranian president expresses gratitude to Russia for support

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev during their meeting for attending the farewell ceremony for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian president's press service reported.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation to Medvedev and his accompanying delegation for their participation, as well as for the condolences and support extended by the government and people of Russia to the people of Iran.

"Broad opportunities exist between the two countries for developing economic, trade, energy, and transport-transit cooperation, which must be realized with additional political will and within the framework of already concluded agreements," the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor as a key area of joint collaboration.

According to the head of state, developing transport and transit infrastructure between the two countries serves mutual interests and contributes to strengthening regional ties.