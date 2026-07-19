Israeli army placed on high alert

The Israel Defense Forces have been placed on high alert following an Iranian missile attack on Jordan.

Israeli military officials believe the likelihood of a new escalation in the region is high, with a scenario involving heightened US-Iran tensions also possible as Washington increases military pressure on Tehran.

US forces are being reinforced in the area with additional fighter jets and transport planes, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have finalised a deal for the withdrawal of IDF units from the south of Lebanon.