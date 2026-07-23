Lavrov and China's Wang Yi discuss US

The Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, held a meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The two top diplomats discussed issues of relations with the United States and the situation around the Ukrainian crisis," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats hailed the positive dynamics of the development of Russia-Chinese relations.

Lavrov and Wang Yi exchange views on issues of cooperation within the SCO, including on the prospects for the association’s further development in the contexts of the comprehensive improvement of its activity.