New nature reserve created in Georgia

Another protected area has been established in eastern Georgia. It is located in the Kakheti region and is named Tsiv-Gombori.

The Georgian region of Kakheti has acquired another protected area, Tsiv-Gombori, a statement from the country's Agency for Protected Areas reads.

The new reserve covers almost 40 hectares and spans the municipalities of Sagarejo, Gurjaani, and Telavi.

Management of the reserve will be entrusted to the Gurjaani municipality.

"The creation of the 'Tsiv-Gombori Protected Areas' will significantly strengthen the network of protected areas in Kakheti and will contribute to the protection of unique natural ecosystems, biodiversity, and landscapes,”

– the Agency for Protected Areas of Georgia informed.